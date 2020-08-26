Election Live Updates: Mike Pence headlines night 3 of RNC

Kellyanne Conway, one of the most visible representatives of the Trump administration, will also make a convention appearance days before she leaves the White House.
The overall theme of the convention, "Honoring the Great American Story," will highlight "the promise and greatness of America" and Trump's "leadership and what he has planned for the future."
Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Wednesday the theme of the night will be: "Land of Heroes."
Speakers on Wednesday:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
The Honorable Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Pence headlines night 3
Pence is delivering the evening's keynote from Baltimore's Fort McHenry, where Americans defended Baltimore Harbor from the British in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner." Pence, who is expected to speak to a crowd at the national monument, is likely to pay tribute to American symbols like the national anthem and draw a contrast with social justice demonstrators. Pence has helped steer the White House response to the coronavirus, leading a task force and frequently working with the nation's governors. The GOP convention has mentioned the virus far less than Democrats did last week, but Pence could throw it back into focus if he speaks about the work he's led.
Conway's exit appearance
Kellyanne Conway, one of the most visible representatives of the Trump administration, will make a convention appearance days before she leaves the White House.
Conway managed Trump's campaign during the last stretch of the 2016 race, becoming the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid. She then became a senior counselor to the president and made unyielding and occasionally befuddling defenses of Trump in her media appearances, coining the phrase "alternative facts" in one rebuttal.
Conway, whose husband has become an outspoken Trump critic, says she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. Before she does at the end of the month, expect her to use the stage to make one more vigorous pitch for the president.
Racial injustice and protests
Pence's speech is expected to highlight the president's opposition to those protesting racial injustice, such as professional athletes kneeling during the anthem. Other speakers are likely to continue on the theme and Trump's law-and-order message. Clarence Henderson, a civil rights activist from the 1960s, is expected to speak on the "true meaning of peaceful protest." Also taking the stage will be Burgess Owens, a Black conservative who is running for a Democrat-held Utah congressional seat. Owens, 69, a former NFL player and Fox News Channel commentator, grew up in segregated Tallahassee, Florida, and said during cable news appearances that he disagreed with athletes kneeling during the anthem.
Others expected to speak Wednesday
The theme of RNC night 3 will be "Land of Heroes," and the lineup features several military veterans, including New York Rep Lee Zeldin, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.
Other GOP officials and rising stars on tap to speak include Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
Melania Trump speaks from Rose Garden
First lady Melania Trump cast her husband as the best hope for America's future in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night as President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.
Melania Trump expressed sympathy for families affected by COVID-19, an "invisible enemy" she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together.
In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the first lady said she has "been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation."
She says her husband "will not rest until he has done all he can" to stem the "invisible enemy" of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mrs. Trump also talked about "the beautiful side of humanity" she has observed in the wake of natural disasters around the country, noting that a common thread "is the unwavering resolve to help one another."
Eric, Tiffany Trump tout father's accomplishments
Two more of President Donald Trump's children took to the Republican National Convention stage to make the case for their father's reelection campaign.
Eric Trump, the third eldest, talked about the president's first four years in office and his continued fight for "America's forgotten workers."
The president's daughter Tiffany Trump highlighted "how 'Make America Great Again' is not just a slogan for President Trump."
She attributed a litany of characteristics to her father's supporters, saying "We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths."
Pompeo hails Trump's America First policy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has plunged into the heart of the 2020 presidential race with a speech supporting President Donald Trump's reelection at the Republican National Convention.
The speech was recorded in Jerusalem during an official visit to the Middle East and aired Tuesday at the RNC.
The address was roundly condemned by Democrats and others as an inappropriate breach of decades of diplomatic precedent and a possible violation of federal law prohibiting executive branch employees from overt political activism while on duty. Indeed, Pompeo himself had reminded State Department staffers of those restrictions only last month.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.