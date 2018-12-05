GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush funeral speakers: George W Bush gives eulogy for father

George W. Bush arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Dec. 3, with his father's casket. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WASHINGTON --
Former President George W. Bush delivered an emotional eulogy at the state funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

The elder Bush's final words were in a conversation with his son, the forty-third president. George W. Bush told his father that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him, and George H.W. Bush told his son that he loved him, too.

The invitation-only funeral service began Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the service. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were also in attendance, and former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted that she rescheduled stops on her book tour to attend the service with husband and former President Barack Obama.

Former President Jimmy Carter also attended the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush. Rosalynn Carter did not attend; the 91-year-old former first lady has limited her travels in recent months.

Prince Charles also attended Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral, as a representative for Queen Elizabeth.




ORDER OF SERVICE:

Organ Prelude, George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)
Musical Prelude
"Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra
"Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus
"Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra
"My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus
"Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces
Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra
Musical Honors
"Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the
Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band
The Reception of the Body, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding
Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend
Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington
Introit
"My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir
The Anthems in Procession, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector,
St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
Hymn
"Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"

The Collect for Burial, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean,
Washington National Cathedral
The First Reading
Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Mrs. Lauren Bush Lauren & Ms. Ashley Walker Bush
Tribute, Mr. Jon Meacham, Presidential Historian and Author
Anthem
"The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir
The Second Reading
Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Mrs. Jenna Bush Hager
Tribute, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Eighteenth Prime Minister of
Canada
Tribute, The Honorable Alan K. Simpson, former United States Senator, Wyoming
Anthem
"Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces
Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra
Tribute, The Honorable George W. Bush, Forty-Third President of the United States
Anthem
"O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United
States Marine Orchestra
The Holy Gospel, Matthew 5:14-16, The Very Reverend Randolph
Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral
Homily, The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's
Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
Musical Reflection, "Friends", Michael W. Smith (soloist)
The Apostles' Creed
The Lord's Prayer, Ronan Tynan (soloist)

The Prayers, The Reverend Canon Jan Naylor Cope, Provost,
Washington National Cathedral
Anthem
"Eternal Father, strong to save," The Armed Forces Chorus with
The United States Marine Orchestra
The Commendation, The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde,
Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington; The Very
Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington
National Cathedral; The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr.,
Rector, Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston, Texas
The Blessing, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding
Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church
The Dismissal, The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith,
Dean, Washington National Cathedral
Hymn
"For all the saints"
Musical Honors, The United States Coast Guard Band
"Four Ruffles and Flourishes"
"Hail to the Chief"
"Holy God, we praise thy Name"
Organ Postlude, George Fergus, Organist, Washington National
Cathedral
Final," from "Symphonie I, Op. 14"

George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
