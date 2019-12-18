Impeachment

GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election during House impeachment debate

WASHINGTON -- The House debate over President Trump's impeachment has taken a strange turn.

Republicans held a moment of silence for the 2016 election.

An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.

All the Republicans in the House chamber stood up. Democrats stayed glued to their seats.

No Republicans are expected to support Trump's impeachment when votes are held later Wednesday.

Democrats say Trump betrayed his oath of office by pushing Ukraine for an investigation of Joe Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentohioukraineu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
IMPEACHMENT
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
The Countdown: Looking ahead to final Democratic debate of 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow squalls moving across area
Man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk convicted on all counts
Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for LI dog shipments
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
NYC inspecting 1,300 buildings after woman killed by falling debris
German shepherd rescued after chasing cat up a tree
Show More
Board president asks official who called Jews 'brutes' to resign
Falling ice closes part of GW Bridge, some Manhattan streets
Guard shoots man who tried to grab cash bag at NJ bank
Cyclist dead, run over by school bus in Central Park transverse
Single ticket wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News