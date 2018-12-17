POLITICS

Housing Secretary Ben Carson to meet with Mayor Bill de Blasio about NYCHA's future

NEW YORK (WABC) --
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will visit Manhattan on Tuesday to meet with Mayor Bill de Blasio about the future of NYCHA.

Secretary Carson will reportedly speak with Mayor de Blasio about the federal government's possible role in the future of New York City's public housing system.

Last week, the Mayor announced a $24 billion dollar, 10-year overhaul of NYCHA, following a growing outcry over the deplorable conditions in the system.

This comes after Secretary Carson said Friday that NYCHA must come up with a plan to improve the living conditions for the approximately 400,000 New Yorkers living in the system by January 31 or the federal government would step in and takeover.

