Joe Biden set to be president: Notable reactions from America, world

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



After news broke that Joe Biden had won the presidency, the nation was quick to react, with some posting to social media about their excitement and others wishing President Donald Trump a sarcastic farewell.President-elect Biden addressed the nation in a tweet Saturday morning. He thanked everyone, whether they helped vote him into office or not."America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Joe Biden tweeted Saturday morning. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, shared this picture of the two of them holding a sign that reads, "Dr. and President Biden live here."Vice President-elect Kamala Harris responded to Biden's tweet saying she was ready to get started adding that "this election is about so much more than Joe Biden and me."It appeared she was outside working out when she heard the news, and she immediately called Biden to share in the excitement.Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, shared an intimate picture of the two of them to Twitter letting her know how proud he is of her.Harris makes history as she is the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.President Donald Trump released a statement shortly after the news broke.Trump tweeted, "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" before ABC News confirmed Biden's apparent win.Former President Barak Obama released the following statement, saying he couldn't be more proud.Former First Lady Hillary Clinton congratulated Biden and Harris and thanked everyone who helped make it happen.Clinton, who lost to Trump four years ago, urged Democrats to vote in "overwhelming" numbers in her remarks during the Democratic National Convention.Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter also released a statement sending Biden and Harris a big congratulations from him and his wife."We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation," he wrote.Politician Bernie Sanders also congratulated the two in this tweet.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called this a historic day in a tweet.Politician Mitt Romney extended his congratulations by saying him and his family are praying that God blesses Biden and Harris in the years ahead.Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also participated in this morning's celebration.A video of CNN host Anthony Kapel "Van" Jones went viral after he was seen getting emotional on live television about Joe Biden's victory."It's easier to be a parent this morning," he said. "It's easier to tell your kids that character matters. Tell them that truth matters, that being a good person matters. It's vindication for a lot of people who have suffered. The "I can't breathe," wasn't just George Floyd. It was a lot of people who have felt they couldn't breathe."And it wasn't just political figures that shared in the excitement. Actors and professional athletes did, too.Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the following tweet.Model Chrissy Teigen, a long-time activist against the Make America Great Again movement, stormed Twitter this morning with several sarcastic tweets.NBA Champion Lebron James wished Trump a goodbye in one of his many tweets this morning and thanked the people of Philadelphia for their votes.The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said Biden's victory symbolizes the need to act together more than ever in the following tweet.