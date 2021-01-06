Politics

Politicians from Tri-State area react to US Capitol lockdown, violent protests

WASHINGTON DC (WABC) -- Politicians and officials from the Tri-State area have responded to the pro-Trump protesters taking over the Capitol Hill building via social media:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy



Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani


Congressman Jerry Nadler of New York's 10th Congressional District


Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez of New York's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives



Brooklyn & Queens Congressman Hakeem Jeffries


Nassau County Executive Laura Curran


RELATED: Stunning videos show chaos as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol

US Senator Cory Booker of NJ



Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York's 11th congressional district


U.S. Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey


REALTED: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpprotestus capitoljoe bidenpresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1 reportedly shot as angry Trump supporters swarm Capitol
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol
PHOTOS: Chaos breaks out as Trump supporters swarm US Capitol
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at DC Capitol
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
Show More
Woman arrested after racist tirade caught on camera in NJ
Ossoff projected to win, meaning Democrats to control Senate
COVID Live Updates: US experiences deadliest day since start of pandemic
74-year-old deacon punched in face inside subway station
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
More TOP STORIES News