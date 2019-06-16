Politics

Man charged with trespassing in building housing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in custody after police say he trespassed in the building housing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district office in Queens.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a trespasser inside 74-09 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Officers found 31-year-old Douala Hashi in a hallway on the third floor holding a fire extinguisher. He then discharged the fire extinguisher.

According to the NYPD, the man was then observed holding a broken bottle and going into a utility closet.

He was taken into custody and taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. Hashi is charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Police say he never gained access to any of Ocasio-Cortez's offices.

There was no one in the office at the time. Ocasio-Cortez is currently in Washington D.C.
