Man with stage-four cancer to be evicted from NYCHA apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man with stage four cancer faces eviction from his New York City Housing Authority apartment, and city lawmakers and activists are trying to prevent him from losing his home.

The Legal Aid Council said in 2015, 64-year-old William Sanchez moved into his ailing mother's Woodson Houses apartment in Brownsville and was since diagnosed with liver cancer.

The nonprofit claimed Sanchez repeatedly attempted to have NYCHA add him to his mother's lease but was unsuccessful, as his mother was too ill to appear at NYCHA's management office.

Sanchez's mother died, and since, eviction proceeding against Sanchez were filed. The Legal Aid Council filed a 2017 lawsuit to allow Sanchez to assume the tenancy. However, because Mr. Sanchez was unable to submit the needed paperwork while caring for his ailing mother and tending to his own health issues, a judge ruled against this motion.

All stays expired on Monday.

"Evicting a senior citizen with stage four cancer from public housing seems heartless at best and a bureaucratic failure at worst," New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a tweet.



