Max Rose secures new job in Biden administration

Rose will serve as a senior coronavirus adviser to the secretary of defense.
In November, Rose lost his re-election bid for his congressional seat in New York to Republican Nicole Malliotakis in a highly contentious race.
VIDEO | Max Rose delivers emotional farewell speech to Congress
Rose had filed papers for a potential mayoral run in New York City back in December, but earlier this month announced he would not run.
At the time, Rose said he would not be going anywhere in the fight to make the city and the United States live up to their promise.
"I urge every candidate to recognize that across the five boroughs no one believes that City Hall is on the side of the working class. People are scared and unsure if the New York they love will still exist in the years to come. The next mayor can't just balance the budget, he or she must build a social contract that leaves no one behind. New York City can set the governing example for the rest of the world," Rose said in a statement.
Rose, along with other political appointees not requiring Senate confirmation, could start his new job immediately following Wednesday's inauguration.
