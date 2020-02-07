Mayor de Blasio delivers 2020 State of the City address

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered his 2020 State of the City Address on Thursday with a focus on making the city more affordable for New Yorkers.The mayor chose to speak about people's fear and anxiety about how expensive the city has become."New York City is the greatest city in the world, but many New Yorkers have real fears that the city they love is slipping away," de Blasio said.He says his focus over the next two years of his term will be to provide small businesses the support they need to survive and take meaningful steps to improve affordability for families."We must make New York City easier to afford, protect mom-and-pop businesses that make New York, New York, and hand this city back to the people who make it so great," de Blasio said.The mayor's plan will also aim to increase access to positive community resources for young people and bring a second wave of the Green New Deal.----------