On Saturday, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation that Wednesday, Dec. 5 would be a National Day of Mourning to remember former President George H.W. Bush after he died at age 94.
What is a National Day of Mourning?
A National Day of Mourning is an official day recognized by the government for the country to come together and participate in memorial activities. The designation is usually only given in the U.S. after the death of a president.
What is closed on the National Day of Mourning?
Federal offices are closed on Wednesday, as are the major U.S. stock markets, The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Most government employees will have the day off, some banks may close, and the U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries on Wednesday.
When is President George H.W. Bush's funeral?
Events are being held throughout the week to honor the former president. The state funeral is on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
The second and last funeral will take place on Thursday in Houston.
When was the last time there was a National Day of Mourning for a U.S. president?
The last time there was a National Day of Mourning for a U.S. president was Jan. 2, 2007. Gerald Ford, who was the most recent president to die, passed away on Dec. 26, 2006.
What else can be expected on the National Day of Mourning?
In his proclamation, President Trump said of the day, "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."
Also in his proclamation, President Trump directed that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Bush.
