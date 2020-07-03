NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As you prepare to cast your vote on Tuesday, July 7 in the New Jersey primary elections, here are some things to keep in mind:
If you're a registered voter with the Democratic or Republican parties, you should have received a ballot by now.
If you haven't and are registered to vote, make sure to contact your county clerk to determine the status of your ballot.
When submitting your vote-by-mail ballots, make sure it is postmarked by Election Day -- July 7 -- and received by the county Board of Elections on or before July 14.
Ballots placed in a dropbox or delivered in-person to the county Board of Elections must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, July 7.
To find your closest ballot drop box or Polling Location visit: elections.nj.gov
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 7 Primary Election is being conducted largely as a vote-by-mail election. However, if you decide to go to a polling location, you will have to vote using a provisional paper ballot and follow all CDC safety guidelines. Polls will be opened from 6 am to 8 pm.
If you didn't register to vote for this primary election, make sure to do so by October 13 to be able to participate in the November General Election.
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way encourages everyone in New Jersey to make their vote count by mailing in their ballots.
"We want each and every one to understand that yes we're living through a major health crisis but at the same time we need to move democracy forward and voting by mail is. Of course, a safe way to do from one's home," Way said.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
New Jersey Primary Elections 2020: What to know before casting your vote
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More