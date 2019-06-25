Spokeswoman for Melania Trump named new White House press secretary

The first lady made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019
Prior to her role as an aide to the first lady, Grisham served as President Donald Trump's deputy press secretary, according to her Twitter bio.
It was announced earlier this month that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.