Politics

New Jersey governor to undergo surgery for tumor on kidney

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he will soon undergo surgery for a tumor on his left kidney.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday night.

"Friends - I've got a tumor on my left kidney. The prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said in a tweet.



"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words "you have cancer" this year, so I'm far from alone here. It's a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That's why we're fighting for them each and every day," Murphy added.

The governor will "undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March" to have the tumor removed.





