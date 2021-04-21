Politics

NY State Assembly Judiciary Committee to meet about Cuomo impeachment inquiry

Cuomo Investigation: NY Assembly Judiciary Committee to meet about impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee will meet Wednesday afternoon as they continue their impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The inquiry was announced more than a month ago after multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations surfaced.

"This is not a responsibility that any involved take lightly," New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said. "I have the utmost faith that my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and our independent team of lawyers will continue to conduct this investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner fully reflecting the seriousness of the allegations facing the governor and his administration."

Officials say they've gotten more than 100 tips and legal experts are following up on relevant leads.

The probe has also expanded to cover other issues, including the governor's alleged use of state resources to write his book.

