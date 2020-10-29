vote 2020

New York early voting: Lines persist, MTA won't restore overnight service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With nearly 600,000 New Yorkers having already voted, lines and wait times that can reach up to four hours don't seem to be a deterrent for most.

While the long lines continue, it's not voters who seem to be upset by the waits -- it's the governor and mayor.

The state and the city are pointing fingers at each other as to who is responsible for proposing and making changes to the Board of Elections for the future.

Moreover, as we look ahead to Election Day, the MTA says they will not cancel their overnight nightly cleaning.

Right now, subways are closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for cleaning, and there is concern that will impact poll workers and voters getting to the polls.

MTA officials say they working on a solution.

"Each of those poll trackers, poll watchers will be emailed a trip, advised as to how to get to the polling place," Chairman Pat Foye said. "A significant majority of poll watchers actually poll watch within a half mile or so of their homes."

There will also be for-hire car service provided for some workers with longer trips.

Extended early voting hours will go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.

The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.

There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

