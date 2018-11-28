New York City lawmakers are pushing to legalize electric bikes and scooters in the city, but it could cause a political showdown with the mayor.He has called the bikes dangerous and a "nuisance" in the past, but a spokesperson says that the mayor is committed to reviewing the proposals.The hope is that the legalization of the e-bikes and e-scooters will help delivery drivers, and also those who will be impacted by the L-train shut down coming in the spring.Here is what a group of city council members are proposing:They want to legalize e-scooters that go no faster than 15 miles per hour and e-bikes that go no faster than 20 miles per hour.The bills will also create a city funded program to convert e-bikes that are currently illegal into legal bikes.And there could be a pilot scooter sharing program that will reportedly be installed along the part of town hit hardest by the L-train shutdown.San Francisco is already using the e-scooter sharing program.Lawmakers plan to announce the bills in the coming hours.It would have to be approved before we see e-bikes legally on the roads.----------