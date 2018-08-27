POLITICS

New York City speed cameras to be reactivated before 1st day of school

The governor signed an executive order.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City's speed cameras will be back up and running in school zones before the school year starts.

Governor Cuomo signed an executive order allowing the city to access the records of drivers caught speeding.

He held a news conference Monday morning during which he publicly signed the order, surrounded by speed camera advocates and a group of children.

WATCH Gov. Cuomo's full news conference

The cameras in 140 school zones across the city have been recording data even after the state Senate failed to pass legislation extending their use.

The City Council is expected to vote this week on a bill to reactivate ticketing ahead of the new school year.

