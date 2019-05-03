politics

Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East

In this May 3, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA 25 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Singley/US Navy via AP)

By SUSANNAH GEORGE and LOLITA BALDOR
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials say the Trump administration has notified Congress it plans to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Officials said members of Congress were notified following a White House meeting Thursday to discuss Pentagon proposals to bolster the U.S. force presence in the Middle East.

The officials spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the troop plans have not yet been formally announced.

Earlier this week, officials had said that Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn't settled on a figure.

The U.S. began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf region this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitarypoliticsiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections
NJ drops push to legalize recreational pot, will ask voters
NJ candidate under fire over flyer seen by some as sexist
2020 census: Why it matters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
All 8 NYC public beaches to open for the summer on Saturday
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Show More
Students from rival high schools brawl at Queens gas station
Mario Batali pleads not guilty in sex misconduct allegation
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections
'Brady Bunch' set recreated inside original home
More TOP STORIES News