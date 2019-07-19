President Donald Trump

President Trump's campaign selling plastic straws because 'Liberal paper straws don't work'

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's what some could see as a swipe at the Bay Area, particularly San Francisco. President Donald Trump's campaign says it has a plan to make straws great again.

On the campaign store's website you can buy a pack of 10 plastic straws with the president's name on them for $15, or $1.50 per straw.

The description reads, "Liberal paper straws don't work. Stand with President Trump and buy your pack of recyclable straws today."

RELATED: San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items

At the beginning of July single-use straws were banned in San Francisco. Stores must provide straws that are either paper or some other compostable material. Plastic straws are only available to people with a disability or medical need.

When asked about the straws the president said, "I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprecycling2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldplasticpresident donald trump
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Apollo 11 astronauts reunite for 50th anniversary of moonshot
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
Trump supporters yell 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA restoring service after 'network communications issue' causes suspensions
FAA: Small plane crashes with 4 on board in New York
2 hurt, 1 critically, after being struck by car in NYC
Eyewitness News camera captures jewelry store thief fleeing scene
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
US citizen from Brooklyn accused of becoming ISIS sniper
NYC Triathlon, OZY Fest canceled due to extreme heat
Show More
ConEd warns of taxed system, asks businesses to set temp at 78
Neighbors: Man who scaled burning high-rise was looking for mom
Yankees great preparing to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Man trying to break up Bronx fight dies after being punched
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
More TOP STORIES News