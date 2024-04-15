NYPD ramps up security in NYC amid historic Trump trial, tensions in Middle East

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has ramped up security as Former President Donald Trump spends this week in a Lower Manhattan courthouse for his hush money trial.

Barricades line Fifth Avenue near Trump's home in Manhattan. 56th Street is closed between Fifth and Madison Avenues.

Periodic road closures will go into effect as the former president travels from his home to the courthouse.

Authorities say that though security will be heavier throughout New York City, there are currently no credible threats.

Officials anticipate protests will begin as the trial gets underway. The Secret Service is working with the NYPD and court officers to security on the streets and public areas, as well as inside the courtroom.

Heightened security is top of mind for the NYPD ahead of Trump's historic trial and also due to recent tensions in the Middle East. Police will be visible at New York City synagogues and around protests related to Iran's attack on Israel.

There is a planned pro-Palestine rally already scheduled for Monday.

Given the intensity of Trump's trial, the NYPD says there will also be an increase in monitoring of intelligence and social media for any threats.

The former president is expected to leave his home later Monday morning and head downtown for the first day of his historic trial.

