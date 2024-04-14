Israel hailed the success of its defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran of more than 300 drones and missiles

Live updates: Iran attack 'thwarted' but Israel says it's not over

Josh Einiger has live updates from Jerusalem as Iran launches its first-ever attack on Israel.

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran.

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran. Josh Einiger has live updates from Jerusalem as Iran launches its first-ever attack on Israel.

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran. Josh Einiger has live updates from Jerusalem as Iran launches its first-ever attack on Israel.

Josh Einiger reports from Israel as Cardinal Dolan visits the region amid the Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Iran. Josh Einiger has live updates from Jerusalem as Iran launches its first-ever attack on Israel.

JERUSALEM (WABC) -- Israeli military officials on Sunday said the Iranian attack had been "thwarted" by Israel and its allies, but warned that the threat of further strikes continued.

Most of the more than 300 drones, missiles and other threats Iran launched were intercepted by Israeli and allied defenses before entering Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted -- a very significant strategic achievement," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

The military defense was coordinated with a group of international allies, including the United States, United Kingdom and France, Hagari said.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reports from Israel on the conflict and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan visit to the region this week.

LIVE UPDATES

Information from ABC News and the Associated Press

US Embassy in Jerusalem lifts shelter-in-place order

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem early on Sunday lifted its shelter-in-place order for US government employees after the threat from Iranian drones and missiles "diminished."

But the embassy warned that security in Israel "remains complex" and can change quickly.

Biden calls for G7 meeting

President Joe Biden said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday "to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack."

The language indicated that the Biden administration does not want Iran's assault to spiral into a broader military conflict.

Blinken condemns attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Iran's attack on Israel, saying the U.S. doesn't seek escalation but will support Israel's right to defend itself and will protect U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

"The United States condemns Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest terms," Blinken said in a statement.

He added that he'll be "consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead."

ABC News' Shannon K. Crawford

Click here for reportinf from Saturday, April 13, 2024

ABC News Special report as Iran attacks Israel:

ABC News Special Report as Iran launches attack on Israel

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.