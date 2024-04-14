Security on high alert across Tri-State following Iran's attack on Israel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After Iran launched an attack on Israel Saturday, there are fears of possible attacks at home - and many are worried about loved ones in the Middle East.

On Sunday afternoon there will be another emergency meeting at the United Nations as world powers decide how to handle escalation by Iran.

In New York, Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams say there are no credible threats, but law enforcement is on alert. A security expert tells Eyewitness News that law enforcement will be keeping an eye on potential targets associated with New York's Jewish, Palestinian and Persian American communities - to keep Americans and New Yorkers safe.

"DHS may not be raising the actual color-coded threat level for the United States, but when something happens overseas, NYPD, FBI - they're going to do everything that they can to make sure there are no threats to New York," said Former FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard Frankel.

In the city with the largest Jewish community outside Israel, security was visible Saturday night outside houses of worship and the Israeli consulate on Manhattan's East Side.

In a tweet, the NYPD says it continues to monitor the events in Israel, but there is currently no credible threat.

Frankel said an attack on Israel is something the NYPD already has plans in place for.

"So NYPD will be putting those plans into place. FBI will be manning all types of intelligence-gathering locations and information to find out everything that may be targeting New York," Frankel said.

LIVE UPDATES | Josh Einiger in Israel

"The violence in Israel can sadly become violence in New York, and we need to protect those extremists wherever they come," said Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman.

Rabbi Berman, like so many New Yorkers, has loved ones who are doing their best to stay safe there.

"They heard the sirens. Everyone saw in the sky the iron dome protects Israel from the missiles sent from Iran. And it's a very scary time," Berman said.

It is a frightening time - and not seen as a short-term crisis.

"This is an existential threat, and this is a battle for Israel and Western Civilization as a whole," Berman adds.

The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon with the world watching how the global community reacts to the unprecedented attack.

