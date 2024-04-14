United Nations holds emergency meeting, Tri-State ramps up security after Iran's attack on Israel

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The United Nations will hold an emergency meeting to address international concerns following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address members of the UN Security Council during a meeting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesperson for the organization said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You can watch the meeting on the UN Web TV website.

The UN Security Council is made up of 15 members, and takes the lead in determining the existence of threats or acts of aggression to peace. In some cases, the council can impose sanctions or even authorize the use of force.

INTERVIEW | Former FBI Special Agent weighs in on NYC security concerns

Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Frankel discusses security measures New York City may take following the attack on Israel.

City and state leaders in the meantime say there are no credible threats at this time.

The NYPD took to social media saying it is ready to deploy resources and will "continue to work hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, houses of worship and community leaders to keep New York City safe."

Security was ramped up outside houses of worship and the Israeli Consulate building on the East Side Saturday night in light of the attack. The increased security measures provide a flashback to last October, when the city also boosted safety and security amid the ongoing war overseas.

New York City is currently home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel.

You can check for the latest details on the crisis in the Middle East on ABC 7 New York's Live Updates page.

