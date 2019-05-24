Politics

Rep. Nadler suffers health scare during event on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, became ill during a public event on speed cameras with Mayor de Blasio on the Upper West Side.

Nadler was attending an announcement on plans to greatly expand speed camera use in city school zones when he appeared to almost pass out.

The mayor stopped mid-sentence to help Nadler, who drank some of the mayor's Gatorade, drank water and began eating an orange.



The event ended at that point as people tended to the congressman.

"He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up," a Nadler spokesman said.

Nadler also tweeted that appreciated everyone's concern, but insisted he was just dehydrated and is feeling better.



Regardless, Nadler has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Nadler spoke briefly at the event at Public School 199 on Manhattan's Upper West Side, surrounded by families who have lost relatives in traffic accidents.

