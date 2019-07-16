Republican Suffolk County Legislator Sunderman indicted on ethics charges

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- First-term Republican Suffolk County legislator Rudolph Sunderman has been indicted on ethics charges, according to sources familiar with the case.Sunderman surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning and is awaiting arraignment in Riverhead, where the indictment is expected to be unsealed. The precise nature and circumstances of the charges could not immediately be confirmed.Sunderman, who represents the county's third district, was elected in November of 2017. He is a lifelong resident of Mastic and was employed as a district manager for the CVS Pharmacy chain, according to his official biography on the legislature's website.Sunderman is a former chief of both the Mastic Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He is married with four children.----------