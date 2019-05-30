WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Robert Mueller makes first public statement on Russia probe
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
robert mueller
russia
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms Thursday
PD: NJ man created fake dating profile, sent nude pics of victim
Woman holding 'CALL 911' sign, 3 kids found in NY car
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb
Long Island school district pitches $6 million in cuts in revised budget
Teacher's aide in Harlem charged with dealing drugs
Show More
Memorial to those affected by 9/11-related illnesses to be dedicated
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
Police: Man tried to record video up woman's dress in subway station
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
More TOP STORIES News