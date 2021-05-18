Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to announce run for New York governor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10493999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York state senators voted in favor of a major budget agreement overnight.

NEW YORK -- Former Mayor Giuliani's son, Andrew, will announce he is also running for governor, joining Lee Zeldin and Rob Astornio as Republican challengers to third term incumbent Andrew Cuomo.A formal announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon.ABC News has confirmed Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is exploring a run for New York governor.Andrew Giuliani, 35, tells ABC he is "strongly considering" a run and that he'll be meeting with New York Republican county chairs in the coming weeks and will then make a decision on whether or not he enters the 2022 race.The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.Giuliani was hired last month by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.He was a young child when his father became mayor. At the elder Giuliani's 1994 inauguration, the then-7-year-old joined his father at the podium, mimicking his gestures and repeating some of his words.The incident was played for laughs in a "Saturday Night Live" skit starring Chris Farley.In 2008, he sued Duke University, saying he had been improperly cut from the golf team. The school said the cut was proper and based on bullying behavior, which Giuliani denied. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2010.----------