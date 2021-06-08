Sarah Feinberg to replace Pat Foye as head of MTA

Janno Lieber will be appointed as the agency's chief executive.
Foye is expected to move to the Empire State Development, a state agency that handles economic development.
The changes will take effect July 30.
Feinberg has served as interim head of the MTA division that runs the city's subways and buses since March of last year.
From 2015 to 2017, she served as the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.
Previous to that from 2013 to 2015, she served as chief of staff of United States Secretary of Transportation Anthony R. Foxx in the U.S. Department of Transportation.
This breaking story will be updated.
