U.S. & WORLD

So-called 'migrant caravan' of asylum-seekers departs Mexico City for U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

After protesting in Mexico's capital city, a smaller caravan of migrants is heading northward to formally request asylum. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Danny Clemens
MEXICO CITY --
After days of protests and demonstrations in Mexico's capital, a smaller caravan of migrants is now traveling north to request political asylum in the United States.

At its largest, the caravan included more than 1,500 members. Although many have chosen to stay in Mexico to pursue asylum, just over 600 of them will continue traveling to the United States.

Its members are fleeing violence and political conflict in Honduras and other Central American nations. One Salvadoran caravan member said she fears for her life in El Salvador and feels she must continue to the United States in order to be safe from gang violence.

The smaller group left Mexico City on April 13. It's not immediately clear where the caravan plans to enter the United States or how long the next leg of their journey will take. The trip from Mexico City to Brownsville, a South Texas border city, is approximately 650 miles.

The caravan is organized by Pueblo Sin Fronteras, an organization that offers humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees on the move, according to its website.

"We ask that the U.S. government stop incarcerating immigrants in prisons and respect our fundamental right to seek asylum," Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a news release.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly referenced the caravan on Twitter, writing earlier this month that it "had better be stopped before it gets [to the border]" and slamming Mexico's border security and immigration policies. While the caravan made its way through Mexico, Trump asked for thousands of National Guard members to report to the border as part of a larger plan to quelch "the lawlessness that continues at our southern border."


As part of a series of demonstrations held over the last several days in Mexico City, caravan members visited the United States embassy "to tell President Trump that we are human beings who deserve dignity."

"We asked God to touch his heart and that he would stop treating us so unkindly," Pueblo Sin Fronteras said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationmexicoborder crisis
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News