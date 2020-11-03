2020 Texas election results by county, electoral college votes

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans denied the request in a one-sentence ruling issued late Monday. The court hadn't been asked to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes already cast at drive-thru sites in the area.
The request stemmed from a lawsuit brought by conservative Texas activists, who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, where a record 1.4 million early votes have already been cast. The county is the nation's third-most populous and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in America's largest red state in decades on Tuesday.
Attorney Jared Woodfill, a former Harris County GOP Chairman representing those opposed to drive-thru voting centers, noted that county Clerk Chris Hollins has shut down all but one of the county's 10 drive-thru locations for Election Day.
Nearly 10 million Texans have already voted during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election. Elections experts predicted the number of votes could surpass 12 million, which would amount to more than 70% turnout -- a striking level for a state that was among the worst for turnout in 2016.
Democrats are hoping to seize the majority in the Texas House of Representatives for the first time in nearly 20 years. Polls also show former Vice President Joe Biden running close against President Donald Trump in Texas, which no Democratic presidential nominee has won since 1976.
Woodfill said he expects to appeal the three-judge's ruling to the full 5th Circuit.
Texas' surprising status as a battleground came into clearer focus on Friday as Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris devoted one of the race's final days to campaigning across America's largest red state and early voter turnout zoomed past 9 million - already more than the total number of ballots cast during the entire 2016 election.
Harris visited three cities, including McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley along the Mexican border, which has been ravaged this summer by the coronavirus. Part of the California senator's mission was to energize Latino voters, whose lower turnout rates have for years helped sink her party's hopes of making Texas more competitive.
"Texas has been turning it out," Harris told a McAllen drive-in rally. "You've been standing in line. You've been organizing. You've been making a huge difference."
By showing up closer to Election Day than anyone on a Democratic presidential ticket has in years, Harris in some ways fulfilled weeks of pleas by Texas Democrats for Joe Biden's presidential campaign to take their chances here more seriously. But Biden himself hasn't come, and the campaign has made relatively little investment in advertising and staff.
Texas' heavily Latino border routinely ranks among the nation's lowest in turnout, meanwhile, and although early voting numbers were up sharply, residents here haven't stampeded to the polls like voters have elsewhere.
Texas is approaching 18,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. Nearly 1 in 5 are occurring in the Rio Grande Valley, which in recent months became so overwhelmed that one hospital transferred coronavirus patients hundreds of miles away by helicopter almost daily. The virus is now even raging hundreds of miles west along the border, in El Paso. There, officials on Thursday ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities - though not polling places.
Harris' Rio Grande Valley rally also was not far from where top Trump administration officials a day earlier announced they had completely nearly 400 miles of border wall - a late attempt to show progress on perhaps the president's best-known campaign promise four years ago. The area is the border's economic engine, with a population about 90% Mexican American and represents one of Texas' youngest and fastest-growing areas.
Texas' early votes exceeded the 8.9-plus million overall votes four the election years ago by Friday morning, according to an Associated Press tally. This year's numbers were aided by Democratic activists challenging in court for, and winning, the right to extend early voting by one week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawaii also surpassed its 2016 voter turnout, according to the AP tally, while Georgia and Washington state were also closing in.
Texas voters don't register by party affiliation. Turnout has also been inflated by the state's booming population. More than 16.9 million people are registered to vote in 2020, 1.8 million more than 2016s about 15.1-plus million. The number of early votes so far accounts for only about 53% of statewide registered voters.
Still, the fact that Texas exceeded its entire vote total for the past presidential cycle hours before the early voting period ended Friday evening - and prior to millions more likely being cast on Election Day - hints at a potential electoral sea change, Democrats say.
For the party, anything different is likely positive. The party hasn't won a state office in Texas since 1994 - the nation's longest political losing streak. It now believes it has a chance to seize control of the state House, flip as many as six congressional seats and a Senate seat.
President Donald Trump carried Texas against Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 9 points, but that was the smallest margin of Republican presidential victory since 1996.
Texas has the highest share of its registered voters who are either new or infrequent voters of any battleground state, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the political data firm L2. Roughly half of its voters have either never cast a ballot or done so in half or fewer of the elections for which they were eligible.
So far, 36% of Texas' vote comes from this group of irregular voters. That could bode well for Trump, since his campaign has made a point of attracting voters who hadn't been engaged in politics, just like he did in 2016.
Also, because Texas is one of the few states that maintained its already-strict rules preventing most residents from using mail ballots during the pandemic, some of the lines at in-person early voting locations may reflect it being the only way most voters can cast a ballot before Election Day - further potentially inflating the totals.
Biden's campaign has for months insisted that Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, is among the traditionally conservative states it is looking to flip, though it has long been more bullish on Arizona.
Harris on Friday hit Fort Worth, Houston and McAllen, where turnout news wasn't all positive.
Early voting turnout in Hidalgo County, which includes McAllen, was just over 44%. That is slightly up from early voting in 2016 but still well below Houston, the state's largest city, where turnout is above 54%, and booming suburban counties where turnout has already skyrocketed past 60%.
Joining Harris was former Texas Democratic congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who knocked on doors trying to increase turnout. O'Rourke also struggled to attract voters along the heavily Democratic border two years ago in his narrow U.S. Senate loss, faring worse in some South Texas counties than Clinton had.
He said Rio Grande Valley voters will likely be motivated by the Trump's bungled coronavirus response.
"This part of Texas has borne witness to the cruelty of the Trump administration," O'Rourke said.
Win or lose in Texas on Tuesday, Republicans will still run plenty of America's state capitols. Maybe even most of them.
"But Texas means more," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, owner of the abortion provider Whole Woman's Health, who has taken lawsuits over new abortion restrictions in Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.
As a generation of GOP dominance in Texas wobbles heading into Election Day - the tight polls and record-shattering early turnout of 9 million voters are unlike anything seen here before - nowhere is the state's recent shift into a battleground more on display than in the fight for control of the state House of Representatives.
For a decade the Texas Legislature has been America's foremost factory of conservative legislation. Voting restrictions, expanded gun rights, immigration crackdowns and limits on abortion have passed out of the state House. Other red states, Republicans like to say, have looked to the Texas Capitol as a leader.
But that machine is showing signs of strain. Democrats are just nine seats from seizing a House majority for the first time in 20 years. The GOP still has a commanding advantage in the state Senate and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has two more years in office, which would leave Democrats little way of reversing laws they have fought in recent sessions.
But a divided Texas Legislature could still spell an end to the intense era of culture wars and bitterly divisive laws that have made the state Capitol an arena for some of the nation's most explosive battles.
"It forces all sides to find their better angels," said Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, whose first year in the House in 2001 was also the last time his party ran the chamber. "At a minimum, the tone and the tenor of the discussion will instantly change."
Martinez Fischer has already declared his candidacy for House speaker, and would become the first Latino in Texas to hold the position if he won. So did Texas' longest-serving female lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Senfronia Thompson, who would be Texas' first House speaker who is female or Black.
Winning the House is widely viewed as Democrats' best chance in what has been an unusually competitive election year in Texas. On Friday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris stopped in Houston, Fort Worth and McAllen, along the border with Mexico, for an eleventh-hour campaign swing in a state where Democrat Joe Biden has spent few resources. Republican Sen. John Cornyn is also in a reelection battle with Democrat MJ Hegar.
Texas is one of a number of states where Republicans are on the defense in statehouses. They hold full control in more than half of the nation's legislatures but are in closely contested fights in states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Minnesota.
Driving urgent statehouse battles across the U.S. this cycle is the fact that legislatures next year will begin drawing new voting maps, based on the 2020 census, which can give parties a political edge for the next decade. Outside groups have poured tens of millions of dollars into Texas with that goal in mind. Underscoring the high stakes, one Democratic challenger for a GOP House seat in Dallas reported raising more than $1 million since late September alone.
Republicans are taking the threat to their Texas majority seriously, but also insist they are not as vulnerable as Democrats make it seem.
"There's always going to be strong, conservative themes within Texas. But I do think you're going to see a very different legislative session," said Republican strategist Matt Langston, a consultant to one GOP challenger trying to win back a House seat in suburban Dallas. "You're not going to see a lot of 'statement' bills. I don't think you're going to see a lot of major partisan, ideological fights."
There have been no shortage of those fights in recent years. Many have centered on abortion, including Democrat Wendy Davis' 13-hour filibuster in 2013 that temporarily blocked a sweeping anti-abortion law, which ultimately led to the closure of more than half of the state's abortion clinics. A fistfight nearly broke out on the House floor at the end of the 2017 session that was marked by tense battles over immigration, and that same year, lawmakers were pulled into a summer special session over a "bathroom bill" that targeted transgender people.
After Democrats picked up a dozen seats in 2018, last year's Texas Legislature was far more muted.
If Democrats win the Texas House this time, it would "send an incredibly powerful message," said Charlie Kelly, a senior political adviser to the gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety, which has spent more on Texas this cycle than anywhere in the country.
"It allows, us, frankly, to finally have an opportunity to really set policy at the state level of Texas," he said. "And I think it shows people you can be competitive anywhere."
Who voted early?
As early voting breaks records across the U.S., political analysts and campaigns are reviewing reams of data on the voters, looking for clues to key questions: Who is voting? And who is winning?
On one level, the answers can be simple. Registered Democrats are outpacing registered Republicans significantly - by 14 percentage points - in states that are reporting voters' party affiliation, according to an Associated Press analysis of the early vote.
But that doesn't tell the whole story. Many Americans' choices don't align with their party registration. Meanwhile, polls show Republicans have heeded President Donald Trump's baseless warnings about mail voting, and large numbers intend to vote on Election Day. That means the early Democratic surge could give way to a Republican surge on Tuesday.
The picture is further clouded by the unprecedented nature of how Americans are voting. While Democrats are hungry for signs that key parts of their coalition - young voters, Black voters, new voters - are engaged, comparisons to 2016 are difficult.
Here's a closer look at what we know - and don't know - about early voters:
EARLY VOTING SPIKES
As of Friday afternoon, 86.8 million people had voted in the presidential election. That's 63% of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race. Most election experts think the United States will see 150 million to 160 million ballots cast in 2020, which would mean that we are likely more than halfway through voting. In one state, Texas, more votes have already been cast than in all of 2016.
Democrats have a big lead in the early vote over the GOP - 47% to 33% - according to the AP analysis of data from the political data firm L2.
That doesn't mean Democrats are going to win. But it does increase the pressure on Republicans to have a similar advantage - or higher - on Election Day.
NEW VOTERS ARE SHOWING UP
The big turnout question in all elections is: Which side is bringing in new voters? The data shows Democrats are accomplishing that - but not necessarily as dramatically as some of the big overall numbers might suggest.
More than 1 out of 4 of all ballots - 27% - were cast either by new or infrequent voters, according to AP's analysis. Those are voters who have never voted before or voted in fewer than half of the elections in which they were eligible. It sounds like a big number, but it's not too much greater than past years. The Democratic data firm Catalist found that, in 2016, roughly one quarter of the electorate didn't vote in the previous presidential election.
Still, the number may well grow, as new and infrequent voters tend to vote close to, or on, Election Day. And even small increases in the tight battlegrounds can make a difference.
A rise in that number appears to be good news for Democrats. Forty-three percent of the infrequent and new voters are registered Democrats, compared to a quarter who are Republicans. The remaining third are registered as independents or with a minor party - a group that tends to favor Democratic candidates.
The voters are clustered in the Sunbelt, particularly in states such as Florida, North Carolina and especially Texas that Democrats hope to win by mobilizing large chunks of the electorate that sit out most contests.
"Democrats are already expanding their electorate," said Tom Bonier of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart. "That would certainly appear to be favorable for Biden - to be taken with the caveat we've heard a million times before, that we don't know how many other voters will come out on Election Day."
BLACK VOTERS HOLDING STEADY
Biden's fate may be tied to strong turnout among Black voters in the battleground states. So far, about 9% of the early vote has been cast by African-Americans, about on par with the 10% of the electorate Black voters made up in 2016, according to a Pew Research estimate of voters in that election.
Black voters are tracking closely with their share of the electorate in several battlegrounds. In North Carolina, they are 21% of both all early voters and all registered voters. In Georgia, they make up 30% of the early vote and 32% of registered voters.
A slight drop in Black voter turnout from the elevated numbers of 2008 and 2012 played a role in Democrats' 2016 loss, and the party and its supporters are watching carefully to see what happens this time.
The data so far is ambiguous. There's been a surge in the older African-American vote. Black voters 65 and older are already one of the most reliable voting demographics, but according to TargetSmart data they have already surpassed their numbers in six key battlegrounds - Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.
At the same time, according to data from the Service Employees International Union, younger, less reliable Black voters comprise a larger share of the Black vote right now than in 2016. That's a sign of greater engagement in the segment of the electorate that dropped off in 2016.
Organizers say Black voters are reeling from the pandemic and economic collapse, which have hit African-Americans hardest, and the country's racial reckoning. That's motivating them to overcome persistent obstacles to voting, said Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union.
"Black and brown communities have faced these multiple crises," Henry said. That's stiffened their resolve to vote, she added.
The SEIU union says 3 out of every 4 black voters have not voted yet in Pennsylvania. The union is shifting resources to its Pennsylvania turnout operations because it is concerned Black voters have been slower to return mail ballots.
DEMOCRATS HOPE FOR BRIGHT SPOT IN YOUNG VOTERS
As of Friday, AP's analysis showed 11.3% of early votes have been cast by voters between the ages of 18 and 29. That's up slightly from this point in 2016, when 9.6% of the early vote was cast by people under age 30, according to TargetSmart.
And in the Sunbelt battlegrounds of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, young voters are turning out at a hefty rate of 30% or above, according to AP data.
That's again a good sign for Democrats, but a very preliminary one. Young voters lean Democratic, and when Democrats rush to the polls, it's not unexpected that their numbers would be higher.
Young voters showed up in never-before-seen levels in 2018, with 36% of those who were eligible participating, according to the U.S. Census. That helped Democrats win control of the House of Representatives.
Young voter advocates were concerned about the pandemic causing a sharp drop in voter registrations among 18- and 19-year-olds who just became eligible to vote.
However, young voters are still a larger share of the registered voter population in almost all states than they were in 2016, according to the Center for Information Research and Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University. That's a reflection of both population growth and the increased registration that led to 2018.
Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who runs the site ElectProject.org and carefully tracks the early vote, cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from changes in the youth vote from 2016. "Youth turnout is up," he said. "Everything's up. That's what happens when you have a high turnout election."
WILL HIGH TURNOUT SWAY THE OUTCOME?
Republicans argue that predicted record turnout won't matter much in battleground states.
When all the votes are counted, the Trump campaign predicts that the turnout rate in battleground states in 2020 will be similar to in 2016.
"It is pretty predictable what they've brought into the electorate," Nick Trainer, the Trump campaign's director of battleground strategy said of Democrats. "We will bring our own new voters into the electorate ourselves, and it will all come out in the washing machine."
That's a sharp break from several election experts, who see signs in both the early vote numbers and polls of voter enthusiasm in battlegrounds.
John Couvillon, a Republican pollster who tracks the early vote, said the Trump campaign is being too dismissive. "I heard the same kind of attitude in 2008, when Republicans were in denial about the impressive early vote turnout Obama was generating," Couvillon said.
McDonald notes there's no way to know until Election Day.
However, he noted that, if turnout is low, that's not necessarily good news for Trump given the big early vote lead that Democrats have banked. It would mean the president's campaign would need to win Election Day by an even larger margin.
"They better hope they're wrong," McDonald said.