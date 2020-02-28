Politics

Top US Marine pushes for removal of Confederate paraphernalia from all bases

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA -- The top Marine in America signaled to military leaders that he wants Confederate paraphernalia removed from all Marine bases.

Commandant Gen. David Berger sent a memo to senior leadership last week, according to Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield.

The memo included initiatives Berger wanted prioritized for "immediate execution." He also listed a few of these things in a Twitter thread on February 21.



The Twitter thread includes things like revising parental leave for adoptive parents and same-sex couples, finding ways to move more women into combat jobs, and evaluating a one-year paid maternity leave policy. The Confederate paraphernalia removal order was not part of that Twitter thread.

According to CNN, there is no timeline for when the Confederate paraphernalia must be removed. Butterfield said official policy decisions would be officially published to all service members if and when they are enacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncconfederate flagconfederate monumentconfederacymarines
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in NYC being tested for coronavirus: Health officials
NYPD: Man follows girl into East Harlem school, gropes her
Delta plane departing NYC makes emergency landing in PHL
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Gusty winds cause tree to fall on cars, knock out power in Queens
AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine
Overturned truck leaks diesel fuel on Staten Island Expy
Show More
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair tunnel
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
Coronavirus concerns impacting LI Chinese-American businesses
More TOP STORIES News