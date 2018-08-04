LEBRON JAMES

President Trump bashes LeBron James, CNN host Don Lemon after watching interview

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump fired off on Twitter Friday night, targeting Los Angeles Laker LeBron James over his interview earlier in the week with CNN's Don Lemon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke / AP Photo/Phil Long)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
President Donald Trump fired off on Twitter Friday night, targeting Los Angeles Laker LeBron James over his interview earlier in the week with CNN's Don Lemon.

In the tweet, Trump insults Lemon's and James' intelligence and ends it by saying, "I like Mike!"


Part of James' interview with Lemon was about the new school he opened up in Cleveland to help at-risk youth.

On Monday, James was in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to welcome children to his I Promise School, which was built as part of a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron City Schools.

The school opened with a group of third- and fourth-graders, but will expand to serve first through eighth grades by 2022.

In addition to talking about the school, James talked about how Trump is using athletics and athletes to divide the country.

"When you're a part of sports...it just brings so much comraderie and so much fun," he said. "We are in a position right now in America, more importantly, where this whole - this race thing - is taking over. One, because I believe our president is trying to divide us."

James also mentioned Colin Kaepernick, who was targeted by Trump for his protests over racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem.

But one major comment that may have sparked Trump's outburst was James' response when Lemon asked if he'd ever want to speak to the president.

"I'd never sit across from him. I'd sit across from Barack though," James said.

Lemon nor James has responded to Trump's tweet. But reactions from other people on Twitter were swift and harsh.

Ben Simmons said James is "a smart dude (and one of the most thoughtful athletes we have)...You're a constant embarrassment." He also mentioned how the tweet appeared racist.


Laker fans who spoke with Eyewitness News also felt the same way, often mentioning the school James opened and how he's impacted those kids' lives.

In 2013, Trump tweeted that he thought James was a "great player and a great guy," and sent another congratulating the NBA star on winning at the ESPYS.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslebron jamessportsbasketballNBACNNtelevisiontwitteru.s. & worlddonald trumpLos AngelesWashington D.C.Ohio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LEBRON JAMES
I Promise: LeBron James opens new school in Akron
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2018 list
Steph Curry Is Running Circles Around The Cavs' Defense
More lebron james
POLITICS
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
NYC's health commissioner resigns, takes job at Harvard
Gov. Cuomo advances bill as Pope seeks to abolish death penalty
Mueller offers Trump new proposal for Russia interview
More Politics
Top Stories
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
Police: Man arrested after caught on surveillance setting fire to gas station
EXCLUSIVE: Queens community concerned after man flashes woman, follows her home
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Boy dies after mistaking dad's meth for breakfast cereal
Connecticut officer decides to pay for shoplifter's items
Show More
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Highly regarded teacher fatally shot in East Orange
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Woman injured when plane backs into truck at Newark
Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch
More News