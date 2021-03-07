Politics

Two more of Governor Cuomo's aides accuse him of sexual harassment; men say he used abusive language

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two more of Governor Andrew Cuomo's aides are accusing him of sexual harassment.

One of the accusers is Karen Hinton, who later served as Mayor de Blasio's press secretary.

WATCH | Gov. Cuomo apologizes to victims:
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Cuomo is apologizing for making his accusers feel uncomfortable.



Hinton told the Washington Post that back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the Governor at 'Hud,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled he towards him and held her.

Cuomo's office is responding by saying, 'this did not happen.'

The other new accuser is 'Ana Liss,' an aide to the governor from 2013 to 2015. She told the Wall Street Journal that Governor Cuomo touched her lower back, kissed her hand and asked whether she had a boyfriend.

Liss told the paper at first she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.

The Washington Post is also quoting two men who accuse the governor of abusive behavior. They told the paper he berated them, often with abusive language.

WATCH | Local politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has more on the reaction of New Yorkers and local politicians on the sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicssexual harassmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 150 busted at unlicensed club inside Queens warehouse
MTA, restaurants would get billions under Senate stimulus
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Show More
Here's how scammers are targeting ConEd customers
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Mayor de Blasio: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
More TOP STORIES News