Two more of Governor Cuomo's aides accuse him of sexual harassment; men say he used abusive language

One of the accusers is Karen Hinton, who later served as Mayor de Blasio's press secretary.
Hinton told the Washington Post that back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the Governor at 'Hud,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled he towards him and held her.
Cuomo's office is responding by saying, 'this did not happen.'
The other new accuser is 'Ana Liss,' an aide to the governor from 2013 to 2015. She told the Wall Street Journal that Governor Cuomo touched her lower back, kissed her hand and asked whether she had a boyfriend.
Liss told the paper at first she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.
The Washington Post is also quoting two men who accuse the governor of abusive behavior. They told the paper he berated them, often with abusive language.
