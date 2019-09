Up Close: New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal

EMBED >More News Videos Bill Ritter talks with New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- He is part of a new breed of state attorneys general, taking an aggressive view of his job not only in his own state, but teaming up with other AGs around the country to fight back against President Trump's federal policies from immigration to guns to the environment.Our guest on Up Close is New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who is a groundbreaker - the first attorney general of any state to be a member of the Sikh religion.Also, 10 Democrats took off the gloves in the third presidential debate. Did they accomplish what they wanted? And where do they go from here?Joining us to discuss it is political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.Plus, a way to help local kids afford college that's tax deductible and won't cost you a fortune. It's called Scholarship Plus. With us are Executive Director Kate Fenneman Stokes, and two recipients, Sino Esthappan and Absetou Diakite.