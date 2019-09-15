Politics

Up Close: New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- He is part of a new breed of state attorneys general, taking an aggressive view of his job not only in his own state, but teaming up with other AGs around the country to fight back against President Trump's federal policies from immigration to guns to the environment.

Our guest on Up Close is New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who is a groundbreaker - the first attorney general of any state to be a member of the Sikh religion.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.



Also, 10 Democrats took off the gloves in the third presidential debate. Did they accomplish what they wanted? And where do they go from here?

Joining us to discuss it is political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.



Plus, a way to help local kids afford college that's tax deductible and won't cost you a fortune. It's called Scholarship Plus.

With us are Executive Director Kate Fenneman Stokes, and two recipients, Sino Esthappan and Absetou Diakite.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Scholarship Plus Executive Director Kate Fenneman Stokes, and recipients Sino Esthappan and Absetou Diakite.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsattorney generalup closedemocratspolitics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of 2 killed by driver who fled the scene in Brooklyn
Cuomo announces action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
At least 21 injured in deck collapse at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
Riders scramble to get off subway train after phone catches fire
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto
Show More
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in NJ
Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at NYC Microsoft store
Police: 2 charged in violent brawl over parking spot in CT
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
More TOP STORIES News