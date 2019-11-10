Up Close: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5687831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks wtih Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our first guest on Up Close this week is the 56th governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, who discusses last week's elections in the state, the future of legalizing marijuana, and national politics.Murphy will soon become chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, just in time for the presidential election.Also this week, there's been a change of command at the top of the NYPD. Commissioner James O'Neill has stepped down, and Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will be stepping up to take his place.So what are the challenges the 50-year-old Shea will face, and how are New Yorkers reacting?We talk with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who spent many years at the NYPD, ending as a captain, and has some strong feelings about what his old department should be doing going forward.Finally, there was once a New York billionaire who would always flirt with the idea of running for president.Can you name him? It's a trick question, because there are two of them.Donald Trump publicly dangled the notion for decades. And Michael Bloomberg has been dipping his toe in and out of the candidates pool for years.But this time, is it for real?Joining us to discuss are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and, from Washington, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.