Up Close preview: Dr. Jen Ashton on COVID-19 vaccines, her new book 'The New Normal'

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, COVID-19 vaccinations are being ramped up meanwhile deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus are declining.

Now there's a push to further reopen, so what will be our new normal during and after this pandemic?

In this extended interview, Bill Ritter talks to ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations and her new book 'The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era.'

