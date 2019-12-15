Politics

Up Close: Rep. Peter King on impeachment

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week to impeach President Donald Trump.

One Republican who will vote against impeachment is Republican Rep. Peter King of Long Island, who is retiring at the end of the year.

I asked him about the intensely partisan battle over the issue.

When she first ran for office, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas promised a crackdown on MS-13 gang members, fighting the opioid crisis and lowering crime by 25%.

Now as she gets ready to start her second full term, how did she do, and what does she plan in the next four years?

She joined us on this week's show.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Nassau County DA Madeline Singas.



Finally, with the vote on impeachment coming this week and a trial next month in the Senate, the country remains as divided as ever.

With us to discuss it are political analyst Hank Sheinkopf and from Washington, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

