Up Close: Trump impeachment trial breakdown; Dr. Jen Ashton discusses new book 'The New Normal'

The Senate vote acquitted the former president once again, but how badly will this damage his legacy going forward? And what did the impeachment trial accomplish?
Bill Ritter discusses the trial with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf also offer up their takes.
Also in this edition of Upclose, COVID-19 vaccinations are being ramped up while deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus are declining.
Now there's a push to further reopen, so what will be our new normal during and after this pandemic?
In an extended interview, Bill Ritter talks to ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations and her new book 'The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era.'
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7, abc7NY.com and our apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.