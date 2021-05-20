Politics

WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person tonight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person tonight.

It will be the first such debate since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The debate will be broadcast on Channel 7. WABC-TV and our parent company, Disney, issued the following statement:

"After receiving the final list of candidates this weekend and much due diligence reviewing the safety protocols, our team is now confident that we can host the June 2 mayoral debate with the candidates in person. The safety of our employees and anyone entering the building is our priority, so we are asking the candidates to follow our mandated safety guidelines. We have sent them to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, and all of the candidates will receive them shortly. We look forward to providing all of you with the best possible debate experience and are glad you are tuning into ABC7."

Eight Democrats have qualified for the next debate and plan on attending.

Eric Adams
Shaun Donovan
Kathryn Garcia
Raymond McGuire
Dianne Morales
Scott Stringer
Maya Wiley
Andrew Yang

The Democratic debate will air, commercial free, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first hour will air on Channel 7, and the second hour will shift to digital and streaming platforms of ABC7NY.

You can also watch the second hour over-the-air on Channel 7.2 and on these cable channels:

Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240
Optimum: Channel 110

Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467

RELATED | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?

