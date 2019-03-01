Politics

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joins Democratic presidential field

n this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sits in front of the state seal as he takes part in a conference call meeting with members of the AARP.

Updated 10 minutes ago
SEATTLE -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is adding his name to the growing 2020 Democratic presidential field.

The 68-year-old is announcing his bid Friday in Seattle after recent travels to two of the four early-nominating states.

Inslee is emphasizing climate change, highlighting his liberal record in Washington and offering an aggressive critique of President Donald Trump. He's one of several governors and mayors vying for attention in a crowded field of prospects dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden, senators and others anchored in Washington, D.C.



Inslee says Democratic primary voters are looking for someone with a demonstrated record of accomplishments beyond the daily rhetorical wars of the nation's capital.

Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018, when the party flipped seven Republican-held gubernatorial seats.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtondemocratsus world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated an hour ago
8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says
Updated 2 hours ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated an hour ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated an hour ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village
Updated 38 minutes ago
Show More
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated an hour ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Transformer explosion causes power outage in Dyker Heights
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
More TOP STORIES News