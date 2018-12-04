POLITICS

Woman allegedly raped by ex-aide to New Jersey governor gives powerful testimony

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The woman who accused a former aide to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy of raping her gave powerful testimony at the statehouse Tuesday.

Katherine Brennan testified publicly about her alleged sex assault by ex-staffer Albert Alvarez, who she says attacked her on April 7, 2017, while both were members of Murphy's campaign.

During her testimony, Brennan gave the Select Oversight Committee a detailed timeline of various instances she reported the alleged crime to law enforcement, as well as to Murphy administration officials.

Each time, she said she was met with a promise to look into the matter.

"I had access to people in the highest positions of power in the state of New Jersey, and each time, my pleas for help went unanswered," she said.

Alvarez continued to work for the campaign and eventually became chief of staff at the New Jersey Schools Development Authority.

During her testimony, Brennan said she even emailed Gov. Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy to speak about "a sensitive matter." She said the governor responded within the hour to schedule a meeting that never happened.

Believing that she had exhausted all outlets, she turned to the press.

"My only power left was my voice," she said. "I told my story to the Wall Street Journal."

Alvarez resigned once the Journal reached out for comment on their story.

