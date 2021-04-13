Man rescued after crashing, overturning vehicle into Jericho pond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10510478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on the girl who born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1 pound at birth.

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man suffered serious injuries after crashing his car into a pond in Nassau County.The 2020 Ford was totaled after the 52-year-old driver hit several trees and overturned into 3-feet of water.It happened Monday at 11:16 a.m. on North Marginal Road and Jericho Turnpike.The driver had to be rescued from his car as water rushed in.The Nassau County Emergency Service Unit used specialized equipment to free the man.The Nassau County Aviation unit also responded along with the Jericho Fire Department. They rushed the man to a nearby hospital.The victim was being treated for hypothermia and multiple leg fractures to both legs.It's not known what caused the man to crash.----------