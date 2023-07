Fizzy Mama features hand mixed sodas, phosphates, milkshakes and so much more!

Peddler's Village is home to Fizzy Shop, an updated version of an old-fashioned soda bar

LAHASKA, Pa. -- Liz Hawkins created Fizzy Mama because she loves soda.

Soda shops are a big deal on the West Coast, and after doing some research she realized the East Coast doesn't have anything similar.

So she opened up an updated version of an old-fashioned soda bar, called Fizzy Mama.

Fizzy Mama features hand-mixed sodas, fountain drinks, phosphates, milkshakes, refreshers, and more!