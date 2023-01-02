Final farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: Eyewitness News in Vatican City

Thousands of Catholics, including Timothy Cardinal Dolan, are heading to Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Mike Marza has more.

VATICAN CITY (WABC) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday, the last day of 2022. He was 95.

Eyewitness News reporter Mike Marza is in Vatican City as the world says farewell to Benedict XVI. His live reports start Tuesday at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Tens of thousands of Catholics are making their way to Rome to pay their final respects to former pontiff, including New York's Timothy Cardinal Dolan, who departed from JFK Airport on Sunday.

A public viewing got underway Monday in St. Peter's Basilica and lasted for 10 hours.

Twelve more hours of viewing were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square.

Vatican officials expect some 60,000 people to attend, with many more watching online and on television around the world.

