  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person pulled from BMW after crash with NYPD vehicle in Bedford-Stuyvesant

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 11:01AM
Crash involving police vehicle in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
John Del Giorno has the latest in Brooklyn.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD police vehicle and a car collided in Brooklyn, sending at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Green Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The vehicle from the 79th precinct collided with a silver BMW.

At least one person was extricated from the BMW. They were talking to emergency responders as they were taken to a waiting ambulance.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW