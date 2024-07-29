1 person pulled from BMW after crash with NYPD vehicle in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD police vehicle and a car collided in Brooklyn, sending at least one person to the hospital.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Green Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The vehicle from the 79th precinct collided with a silver BMW.
At least one person was extricated from the BMW. They were talking to emergency responders as they were taken to a waiting ambulance.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
