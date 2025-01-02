1 Princeton University grad killed, another injured in New Orleans truck attack

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- WPVI-TV in Philadelphia has learned one Princeton University grad was killed and another was injured in the truck attack early Wednesday morning in New Orleans.

The man killed was former Princeton University football player Tiger Bech.

He was a wide receiver at Princeton from 2017 to 2019.

The man who was injured is Ryan Quigley, who graduated from Lansdale Catholic in 2016 and Princeton University in 2020.

The president of Lansdale Catholic, Meghan Callen, called Quigley "a beloved member of the Lansdale Catholic High School Class of 2016."

"We are incredibly proud of him, and we are hopeful and praying for his complete and full recovery," Callen said.

Both Bech and Quigley worked at Seaport Global, a brokerage firm in New York City.

A representative from the company referred to them as "well-regarded employees."

