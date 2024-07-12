Teen killed, 21-year-old injured in stabbing in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was killed and a 21-year-old was injured in a stabbing in Washington Heights on Thursday, police confirm.

Police responded to a call of an assault just after 5:30 p.m. at 159-38 Harlem River Drive.

Police said an 18-year-old had a stab wound to the torso and the 21-year-old had a slash wound to the toro.

They were both taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where police say the 18-year-old died.

The 21-year-old is in stable condition, police said.

Police described the suspects as two males. One was wearing a white tank top and black pants and the other male was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Police said they were wearing masks and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident and whether or not the victims were the intended targets.

No arrests have been made.