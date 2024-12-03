2 killed in fiery Tesla crash in Pelham Manor

PELHAM MANOR, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Pelham Manor when a Tesla struck a wall and caught fire.

It happened at the intersection of Shore and Pelhamdale roads around 9:15 a.m.

Police say the Tesla went through an intersection on Shore Road before striking a wall and catching fire.

At this time, officials say they believe speed was a factor.

The ages and identities of the victims were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

