2 men smash way into Chanel store on Upper East Side, steal $30,000 in purses

Phil Taitt reports from the Upper East Side where the suspects got away with $30,000 in handbags.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two sledgehammer-wielding men smashed the window of the Chanel store on the Upper East Side to steal thousands of dollars in purses.

The purses, each worth around $10,000, were taken when the suspects broke through the front window of the store on Madison at 64th Street at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The men fled on foot. There is no immediate description or arrests.

Police were recovering surveillance video from the store.

Monday morning, the store was all boarded up.

One resident Eyewitness News spoke to, said they weren't very surprised.

"That's pretty crazy and that's scary, but honestly, it's New York, so I've seen it all," the resident said. "It really doesn't phase me sadly but it does kind of creep you out a little bit at least."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.

